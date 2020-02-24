Improve your community by applying for the Build with Bags grant

Build with Bags is a program by the Iowa Grocers Industry Associate to combat plastic bag litter and encourage recycling.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Build with Bags program is funded by the Iowa Grocery Industry Association and is a cooperative effort to keep Iowa beautiful.

The idea behind the grant is to increase the amount of plastic bags being recycled, reduce the consumption of plastic bags, increase the use of reusable bags and to encourage purchases of furniture and equipment made from recycled plastics.

The Build with Bags grant is used to spruce up a park, community center, etc. to improve the look and feel of an Iowa community.