Indiana State Fair canceled over COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has been canceled and the 4-H Livestock Show will happen in a modified version due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair," said Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye. "Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work."

The fair had originally been scheduled for Aug. 7-23.

The Kentucky State Fair Board had previously submitted a draft proposal for the state to hold a modified fair Aug. 20-30, with hours shortened and occupancy in some areas reduced by 80%.

Hoye said she will look forward to the State Fair returning in full force in 2021. Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 6-21.

