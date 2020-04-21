Audit finds southeast Iowa deputy spent county funds on personal ammo, drones

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A state audit has found a former Southeast Iowa sheriff’s deputy made more than $7,400 in improper purchases with county money including buying bullets for a personal gun, computers and drones.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says former Des Moines County Chief Deputy Jeff White returned about $3,100 worth of items he bought but more $4,200 worth of items could not be located. Some of the items that remain unaccounted for include an Apple computer and ammunition.