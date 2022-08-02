Ex-LMPD officer charged in federal Breonna Taylor investigation gets plea deal

Kelly Goodlett is charged with falsifying the warrant used to raid Taylor's apartment and then creating a false cover-up story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the former Louisville Metro Police officers charged in the Department of Justice's investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Kelly Goodlett conspired with former LMPD detective Joshua Jaynes to create a falsified warrant for Taylor's apartment and then tried to cover it up.

Earlier this month, the DOJ said Goodlett met Jaynes in his home garage, in May 2020, where they agreed to tell investigators a falsified story.

She will be back in court on Nov. 22 for sentencing.

Along with Goodlett and Jaynes, two other officers were charged in the FBI's investigation: former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison and former LMPD Sgt. Kyle Meany.

Meany was terminated from the department earlier this month.

