Rally held in Jefferson Square Park to remember Breonna Taylor year after her death

Protesters said they will never stop fighting, calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Louisville to mark the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death with a rally, continuing calls for justice.

It was one year to the day Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police during a botched drug raid while executing no-knock search warrant at her apartment. No drugs were found.

The event started with a song inspired by the call for justice for Taylor.

Other speakers so far have included Hannah Drake, Kenneth Walker, Breonna's boyfriend, Ben Crump and Tameka Mallory with Until Freedom.

Love & Hip Hop’s Yandy Smith shares why it’s important for her to use her platform to speak up and stand up for Black women like #BreonnaTaylor in Louisville.

Organizers said the weekend's events will not only honor Taylor, but continue to call for her justice in her case. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, joined local and national activists Thursday to call on Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine to take action in her case.

"You've seen us stand, you've seen us gather, march, protest, cry," Palmer said. "It's crazy how long it's been...what you won't see is us divide on what we want."

Saturday, FBI Louisville released a statement saying they've made significant progress into their investigation of Taylor's case.

Oprah Winfrey also marked the somber anniversary Saturday with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Breonna Taylor's mother Palmer will join families of homicide victims to distribute food to the community Sunday. To learn more about the events, click here.

Protesters said this weekend will be the beginning of what's to come, saying they will never stop fighting for justice.

Downtown streets will be closed to create a walking plaza for those planning to gather at Jefferson Square Park. For a full list of closures, click here.

