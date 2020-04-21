Death investigation underway in Collins after 3 bodies found in trailer

The bodies of three deceased adults in Story County were located Tuesday morning.

The Story County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple deaths in the city of Collins after three bodies were found inside a travel trailer.

The sheriff's office responded to the 700 block of 1st Avenue in Collins Tuesday after receiving a call requesting a welfare check around 7:55 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered three deceased adults, plus three deceased dogs, inside a travel trailer. All three individuals—a 62-year-old female, a 41-year-old female and a 20-year-old male—were residents of the address, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

Names are being withheld pending further investigation and notification of the family.

"The initial investigation indicates the residents succumbed to asphyxiation from toxic gas, likely being carbon monoxide," the sheriff's office said in a release. "There are no signs of foul play and no threat to the public exists."