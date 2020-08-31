Iowa farmers urged to evaluate their fall propane needs earlier in wake of derecho storm damage

The Iowa Department of Agriculture expects harvesting to be more difficult and urge farmers to evaluate their propane needs for this upcoming fall.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — After crops were destroyed in the derecho storm that swept through the Midwest earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Agriculture expects harvesting to be more difficult and urge farmers to evaluate their propane needs for this upcoming fall.

The department said Iowans should anticipate reduced airflow among their their crops due to the storm, resulting in higher-than-normal moisture levels.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement farmers and agribusinesses should evaluate how much propane they'll need for grain drying as well as home and livestock heating demands.

"Farmers should start engaging in planning conversations with their local propane suppliers, take advantage of early buying and booking programs, and top off their tanks now before harvest begins," Naig said.