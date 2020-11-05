Iowa Goodwill stores open with new rules for donations

Goodwill locations have been allowed to re-open, but they're only accepting donations right now.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Goodwill locations have been allowed to re-open, but they are only accepting donations right now.

The drop-off site has new rules. It is now contactless drop-off, where customers will put their donations in assigned bins. An employee is still available to hand out receipts.

"We have labels on them saying what can go in each bin,” Davenport Goodwill assistant manager Madison Houssmann said.

Employees are not allowed to sort the bins right away.

"We are going to be quarantining our donations for 72 hours before we are able to go through them and put them out on the sales floor," Houssmann said.

They are still accepting all items. Houssmann said they are planning on 100 or more donations a day.

"We are expecting a lot of people to be coming, especially since our Illinois stores aren’t opening up," Houssmann said. "Since we are probably going to be one of the main retailers opening up, we will definitely get those people who were cooped up for months."

The store will open to in person shopping on Friday, May 15th, and all employees and customers are required to wear masks.

"We will be cleaning our shopping carts as each customer comes in, giving everyone a clean cart," Houssmann said.