Governor Reynolds announces guidelines to reopen long-term care facilities

Governor Reynolds announced a plan to reopen long-term care facilities on Thursday.

Reynolds said as the state continues to grow testing and monitoring capabilities, guidelines will be released soon detailing how long-term care facilities can resume having visitors.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa's public health director, said that the guidelines will include visits, dining practices and ways residents can make trips outside the facilities to meet their needs.

"We are also going to continue to reinforce really good and important strategies like screening for symptoms, using appropriate P.P.E, and cohorting or grouping patients together when needed," Pedati said.