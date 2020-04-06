Restoration of voting rights for felons passes House

DES MOINES, Iowa — The restoration of voting rights for felons passed the House Wednesday. According to the bill, if the person's right are restored by the governor or the president of the United States, that person may register to vote.
The bill states that before the person can register to vote though they must have done the following:
- Complete any parole, probation or special sentence.
- Must pay victim restitution.
- If the offense is child endangerment resulting in death or murder in the first degree, that person must have received a pardon or restoration of rights from the governor.