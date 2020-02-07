Iowa State Patrol sees significant increase in aggressive driving amid pandemic

One of the most alarming pieces of information is that one third of citations are issued for speeds that exceeded 100 mph.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although more people have been at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa State Patrol has seen a huge increase in aggressive driving along Iowa roads.

According to data from ISP, 1,635 drivers exceeded the speed limit by 25 mph or more from January 1 through June 10. That's a 65 percent increase compared to the four-year average. Citations for these speeds in the months April and May alone totaled 912 compared to 764 violations for the three previous months combined.

The data shows that the most common violators are males between the ages of 14 and 29 years old. One of the most alarming pieces of information is that one third of citations are issued for speeds that exceeded 100 mph. Troopers routinely clocked speeds as high as 121 to 155 mph as drivers have found less congested roadways.

Iowans aren't the only ones speeding though. According to the data, 60 percent of violators are out-of-state drivers.