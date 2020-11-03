Iowa's prisons combat spread of coronavirus

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Corrections has suspended all volunteer activities in the prisons until further notice in response to the spread of COVID-19 here in Iowa.
According to their website, volunteers will be contacted by email when the suspension is lifted.
Registered visitors will now be required to complete a health questionnaire before visiting an inmate. If a staff member has concerns regarding the health of the visitor, the visit may be terminated immediately.
Officials also say visiting hours may be suspended if the outbreak continues to worsen in order to preserve inmate and staff health.