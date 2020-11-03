Iowa's prisons combat spread of coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Corrections has suspended volunteer activities and added new requirements for visitors amid coronavirus concerns.

According to their website, volunteers will be contacted by email when the suspension is lifted.

Registered visitors will now be required to complete a health questionnaire before visiting an inmate. If a staff member has concerns regarding the health of the visitor, the visit may be terminated immediately.