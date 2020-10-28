Des Moines Public Schools JROTC instructor arrested, charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee

Police tell Local 5 they believe he was involved in a relationship with a a female student.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man listed as the JROTC instructor on Des Moines Public School District's website turned himself in this morning after a warrant went out for his arrest according to Des Moines Police.

51-year-old Robert Webb is in the Polk County Jail charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Police tell Local 5 they believe he was involved in a relationship with a a female student.

Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson sent the following statement with Local 5:

"Webb was placed on administrative leave earlier this month as the school district has been conducting our own investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student. DMPS has also been cooperating with authorities as they conduct their own criminal investigation."