Judge dies at courthouse in Waterloo

Paramedics were called Tuesday evening to the Black Hawk County Courthouse, where District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris was found unresponsive in his office.

WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa judge has died while at the courthouse where he served for more than two decades.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that paramedics were called the evening of Tuesday, June 22 to the Black Hawk County Courthouse in Waterloo, about 135 miles northwest of the Quad Cities.

Capt. Mark Herbst of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is planned but the death appeared to be from a medical condition. Foul play is not suspected.