Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled against Pritzker's order, temporarily blocking the stay-at-home restrictions.

According to local reports, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney ruled against Pritzker's order, granting a restraining order to temporarily block the stay-at-home restrictions set to take effect Friday, May 1.

This means the plaintiff is exempt from the order but also sets precedent for others to do the same.

"We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned," Pritzker said in his daily coronavirus press briefing Monday.

Pritzker's chief of staff was critical of the order in a tweet.