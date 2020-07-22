Judge: Show evidence to Iowa reporter arrested at protest

Although the judge said prosecutors must turn over evidence, he declined to dismiss the charges.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A judge has ruled that prosecutors must turn over body-camera footage and other material to a Des Moines Register reporter who was arrested while covering a protest in May.

Judge Christopher Kemp on Monday ordered the Polk County Attorney’s Office to give body-cam footage and reports to reporter Andrea Sahouri by the next court date, which hasn’t been scheduled.

Sahouri was arrested May 31 while covering a protest near a Des Moines shopping mall, less than a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.