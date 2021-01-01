Likely wasting disease found in 2 more Mississippi counties

The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Thursday that samples from bucks in Tippah and Alcorn counties are considered “suspect positive.”

JACKSON, Miss — Initial tests show that a lethal and highly infectious deer ailment called chronic wasting disease may have spread to two more Mississippi counties.

The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Thursday that samples from bucks in Tippah and Alcorn counties are considered “suspect positive.”

It says they'll be sent to a national veterinary laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. The department said these are the first apparent cases in those two counties.