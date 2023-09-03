1 shot Wednesday evening, Des Moines police say

Officers said the shooting occurred near E. 14th Street and Des Moines Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The injured person is expected to live.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot on the east side of the city Wednesday evening, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police claim there is no ongoing threat to the area. No names or suspects have been released at this time.

