1 woman dead following weekend house fire in Madison County

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in reporting a fire at a home in the 1400 block of 210th Street. Once fire crews extinguished the fire, they located 64-year-old Debra Robinson inside the home.

Robinson was pronounced dead on scene. She was the only occupant of the home.