1 woman dead following weekend house fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — One woman was found dead inside her Madison County home following a house fire on Saturday.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in reporting a fire at a home in the 1400 block of 210th Street. Once fire crews extinguished the fire, they located 64-year-old Debra Robinson inside the home.
Robinson was pronounced dead on scene. She was the only occupant of the home.
The exact cause of Robinson's death and cause of the fire are still under investigation.