$11 billion plan for distributing to states for increased COVID-19 testing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Trump Administration plans to distribute $11 Billion to states for coronavirus testing, according to senior administration officials.

The $11 Billion is part of the CARES Act stimulus package.

It will be distributed under a formula that reflects the burden of COVID-19 as well as population-based estimates.

Re-opening the economy can't happen without broad testing, and as Iowa has yet to reach its goal of screen up to 5,000 people per day for COVID-19 the big focus is on long-term care facilities and employees who work directly with the most vulnerable to the virus.

"This major investment will ensure that america continues to conduct more tests than any country on earth by far," President Trump said.

At a minimum, the White House wants all states testing at least two percent of their populations, though the administration has declined to elaborate on how that number was reached.

In Iowa that would be roughly 62,000 people and as of Monday nearly 80,000 have been tested.

Though a big focus remains on long-term care staff, as nearly 87 percent of those who've died from COVID-19 in Iowa are over the age of 61.

This week started with 32 total outbreaks and 12 Iowa counties reported at long-term care facilities.

"Testing is happening all across Iowa. In fact, since march we've increased our testing and processing capacity at the state hygienic lab over 800 percent," Gov. Reynolds said.