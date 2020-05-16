Another Woodward Resource Center resident tests positive for coronavirus

There are now 11 residents that have tested positive for the virus at the facility. As of Saturday, 13 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

WOODWARD, Iowa — There are now 11 residents at a state-run facility that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The Woodward Resource Center had it's first case on May 1. Two weeks later and the total is now 11 among residents and 13 among staff.

In order to keep other residents safe and healthy, WRC separated those that have tested positive into another house on the facility's campus. Once they improve, they'll be moved to a "step down" house and then back into their residence.

As of Saturday, WRC is the only state-run facility that's reported positive cases of COVID-19 among it's residents. A total of 18 staff members across five of DHS's six facilities have tested positive for the virus.