x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

One week later, 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson still missing

11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 27.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him. 

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away. 

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said that every moment that goes by, the case gets more suspicious and more concerning. 

He says the case has been a heart-wrenching one for investigators, including many who participated in the nearby 2018 search for slain University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

RELATED: Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office asks for surveillance video in search for missing Iowa boy

RELATED: On Xavior Harrelson's 11th birthday, nearly 400 volunteers join law enforcement to search for missing Montezuma boy