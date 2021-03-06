One week later, 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson still missing

11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was reported missing to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 27.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday is still missing a week later, as state and federal investigators continue to look into what happened to him.

Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Xavior Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said that every moment that goes by, the case gets more suspicious and more concerning.