The 112th Drake Relays are here, with no restrictions in place this year

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said this year, there will be 5,000 athletes from all over the world competing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races at the Blue Oval returned Wednesday morning at the 112th Drake Relays.

Danny Frey, the director of athletic communications at Drake University, said this year's races don't have the restrictions last year had. There won't be a requirement to wear masks inside the stadium and all of the over 14,000 seats in the stadium are available to be sold.

Last year only 3,100 could be sold.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said this year, there will be 5,000 athletes from all over the world competing.

The decathlon and heptathlon are returning for the first time since 2019.

"Terrific competition, so for the women it's a two-day competition with seven events and for the men [it's a two-day competition] 10 [events]," Boldon said.

This year's races will also include elementary and middle school events.