Fire breaks out at Boone home after police respond to alleged no contact order violation

Boone police initially responded to the home on College Street believing someone was in violation of a no contact order.

BOONE, Iowa — A response to a no-contact order violation took a turn when a fire broke out at a Boone home, according to Boone police.

Officers initially responded to a home in the 1300 block of College Street at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Monday. At the time, police believed someone was in violation of a no contact order.

When they arrived, police found Michael Glynn, the subject of the no contact order. Glynn was the only person at the house.

Police worked with Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol to secure the home.

Officials attempted to convince Glynn to leave the home, but he refused.

As officials continued their efforts, a fire was started inside the home and eventually spread to the entire structure, according to a press release.

The Boone Fire Department, Boone County Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team responded to assist with the fire.

Glynn left the residence at approximately 4:44 p.m. and was taken into custody. He was taken to the Boone County Hospital.