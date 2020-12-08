x
14-year-old boy killed in watercraft crash on Clear Lake

A 12-year-old boy on another personal watercraft was also injured in the crash.
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a crash involving two personal watercrafts on Clear Lake.

The crash happened at approximately noon on Tuesday. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the 14-year-old was operating one of the watercrafts and a 12-year-old boy who was operating a second personal watercraft sustained minor injuries to the face. A passenger on the second watercraft was not injured.

Iowa DNR was assisted at the scene by Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Clear Lake Fire and Rescue.