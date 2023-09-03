Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after being shot in West Des Moines, suspect in custody

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the incident. The 16-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot overnight in West Des Moines, according to police.

Police believe the teenager was shot in the chest on 58th Court in West Des Moines. From there, a private vehicle took him to the hospital around 2:40 a.m., where he remains with critical injuries.

Around 11 a.m., police arrested 20-year-old Manirakiza Wilson for reckless use of a firearm and possession of weapon while under the influence.

Manirakiza has been transported to the Polk County Jail for booking.

The 16-year-old's name has not yet been released.

The 16-year-old's name has not yet been released.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.




