18-year-old killed in Des Moines shooting, police say

DMPD says the incident was the city's 12th homicide of the year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East University Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. to find the man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. First responders performed CPR and other lifesaving measures and took him to MercyOne Medical Center in critical condition. He died after arriving at the hospital.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in what officers believe was the same incident. The second victim was taken to UnityPoint Hospital but is in "good" condition.

East 14th Street is temporarily closed between Fremont Street and East University Avenue while investigators process the scene.

DMPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

East University Avenue was temporarily closed between East 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue but has since reopened.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.