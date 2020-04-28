2 dead, 5 hospitalized after van crashes into fence in Dallas County

The single-car crash happened Tuesday morning in Jamaica. Names are being withheld until families are notified.

JAMAICA, Iowa — Two people are dead and five are hospitalized after a van crashed into a fence in rural Dallas County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near 12131 Beaumont Place in Jamaica, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, a minor driver along with six passengers were traveling northbound on Beaumont Place when the driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a fence.

Iowa State Patrol says two people have died.

The other five were transported to Des Moines area hospitals with serious-to-life-threatening injuries. Their names are being withheld pending family notification.