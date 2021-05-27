2 juveniles killed after freight train crashes into truck in Clarke County

MURRAY, Iowa — Two juveniles are dead and two are battling life-threatening injuries after a freight train crashed into a truck outside of Murray Thursday afternoon, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
ISP Sgt. Alex Dinkla said a 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling east on a level B road close to Kendall Street and 160th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when the train hit.
A total of four juveniles were in the truck. Their exact ages are unknown.
Two passengers died while the driver and other passenger were air-lifted to a local hospital for treatment of their life-threatening injuries.
Their current condition is unknown.
The train belongs to Burlington Northern Santa Fe. Local 5 has reached out to them for comment.
ISP and the Clarke County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the accident.
