2 DHS-run residential facilities see COVID cases spike in 10 days

Staff and residents have tested positive at four of the six facilities.

GLENWOOD, Iowa — In the span of just under two weeks, the number of staff at Glenwood Resource Center, a state-run residential facility for some of Iowa's most vulnerable adults, who have tested positive for COVID-19 has spiked.

In that same time frame, residents also came down with the virus, from six on Sept. 30 to 15 as of Oct. 12.

A similar story is playing out at Woodward Resource Center in central Iowa. Staff and residents have tested positive at an alarming rate over the past 10 days. There are now 21 positive staff members and 15 positive residents.

According to the updated document provided by DHS regarding coronavirus at its state-run facilities, this would be the third outbreak of COVID at Woodward Resource Center.

The first positive resident case was reported at WRC on April 27, according to DHS. At that time, five staff members out of 2,200 had tested positive. Now, a total of 142 have tested positive.