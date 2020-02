Dispatchers Alex Kerr and Chinyere Nwogu both gave instructions to callers who directly helped save a life before other responders arrived.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two dispatchers with Westcom Emergency Communications helped save a life over the phone, now they're being recognized for it.

Dispatchers Alex Kerr and Chinyere Nwogu were recognized at Urbandale City Hall Tuesday night for providing CPR instructions to callers before field first responders arrived to the scene.