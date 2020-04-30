2 dogs die in Ames duplex fire Thursday

The fire displaced two families, firefighters said.

AMES, Iowa — Two families are displaced, and two dogs are dead, following a duplex fire in Ames that caused approximately $75,000 in damage Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 400 block of East 13th Street just after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen and knocked it down. Firefighters said there was extensive smoke and fire damage in one unit, and smoke damage in an adjacent unit.

First responders said they tried to resuscitate two dogs, but they died. There were no other injuries reported.]