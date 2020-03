The accident happened on I-35 southbound near mile marker 103.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are hurt following a crash between a semi and car on I-35 southbound in Story County, the Iowa State Patrol said Thursday.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 103.

Troopers said a Subaru Forester rear-ended a semi-truck. They said the vehicle veered off the roadway into a ditch.