2 juveniles pronounced dead after head-on collision in Adair County

The deadly crash also left a minor in serious condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A head-on collision happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on 260th Street East of Winding Avenue in Adair County.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla confirmed with Local 5 that both occupants of the 1999 Ford Escort, two juvenile males, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 2017 Dodge Durango had an adult female and a minor passenger on board when the crash happened.

The minor was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.