2 more Iowans die from COVID-19 complications, 88 additional positive cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health says 6,162 have tested negative for the virus as of Monday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more Iowans are dead from complications of COVID-19 and an additional 88 tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said both were elderly patients (81+), one from Linn County and one from Washington County.

As of Monday morning there are 424 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, according to the IDPH. Negative cases total to 6,162.

The IDPH says the locations and age ranges of the new cases are:

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)