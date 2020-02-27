2 runaway teens charged with burglary in Fort Dodge

Police said they found the runaways north of the city Thursday.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two teenagers who were reported as runaways earlier this week have been found, and charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree crmiinal mischief, Fort Dodge police said Thursday.

On Monday, officers were called to Youth Shelter Care of North Central Iowa, after being told a 15-year-old boy and girl ran away. Officials spent the past couple of days locating them within Fort Dodge, but they said there was no solid information they were still there.

Thursday morning, authorities were called to a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Scenic Drive. When officers arrived, they found the two teens reported as runaways. They say the home was empty, and the teens were hiding inside.

Officers said they were removed from the NCIC database as runaways.