The deadly crash also left a minor in serious condition

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 now knows the identities of those involved with a head-on collision that happened Friday afternoon in Adair County.

The accident reports says two cars, a 1999 Ford Escort and a 2017 Dodge Durango, were in in accident.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol confirmed to Local 5 that both occupants of the 1999 Ford Escort, two teen boys, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report identified those two boys as 16-year-old Kolton Eivins and 15-year-old Drew Nelson, both from Winterset.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge Durango was 26-year-old Marriah Love. A three-year-old was in the car with her. Love suffered from minor injuries, the child was transported to Blank Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.