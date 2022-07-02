Top leaders leaving MercyOne Central Iowa

MercyOne said the president and chief operating officer are leaving the organization.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two leaders at MercyOne Central Iowa are leaving the organization "to pursue other opportunities," a spokesperson said Monday.

This includes the health system's president, Karl Keeler and its interim chief operating officer Phil Harrop.

Leaders said two people will serve interim roles as MercyOne looks for permanent candidates.

A spokesperson confirmed Keeler and Harrop leaving is not related to a recent security incident where a man snuck into the hospital and fed another baby that wasn't his.