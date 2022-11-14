2-year-old found dead in back room after Walcott mobile home fire

A fire broke out at a mobile home in Walcott, Iowa early Monday, and while six residents were able to escape, a two-year-old was found deceased in a back room.

WALCOTT, Iowa — A 2-year-old has died after a mobile home fire in Walcott, Iowa early Monday morning, according to the Walcott Police Department.

At about 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the Walcott Estates mobile home park.

Walcott and Blue Grass Fire Departments were able to respond quickly and extinguish the blaze.

Six occupants were able to make it out of the home, but when responders went inside to investigate, they found a 2-year-old deceased in a back room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

