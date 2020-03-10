2-year-old Ottumwa girl dies after being run over in driveway

Ottumwa police confirm the girl was hit and died on Wednesday.

A 2-year-old girl in Ottumwa was killed this week after being hit by a truck as it pulled out of a driveway, according to police.

An incident report states that the girl was sitting near the driver's side tire of a pickup truck around 9:40 a.m. as it began to pull out of a driveway. The truck ran her over.

The girl was transported by a private vehicle to Ottumwa Regional Health Center where she died from her injuries.