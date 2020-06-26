Guidelines released for 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although this year's Iowa State Fair has been postponed, the Iowa State Fairgrounds will still host one of the state's major events.
Organizers announced guidelines for the 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show, including:
- Strongly encouraging volunteers, participating and families to use face coverings and practice social distancing
- Certain seating areas may be blocked off in order to space six feet apart
- Lines will be eliminated "where possible", with six-feet distancing signage or visual cues provided
- Encouraging frequent hand washing with soap, with hand sanitation stations placed throughout barns and show arenas
- Crews will clean and sanitize frequently-touched suraces during setup and through the event
Leaders said it will provide a chance for Iowa 4-H and FFA participants to share what they've worked on, in the spirit of the Iowa State Fair.
The entry deadline is July 10, with the show running Aug. 6-22.
Below is a list of what will be exhibited this year:
- FFA Beef
- FFA Horse
- FFA Meat Goat
- FFA Poultry*
- FFA Rabbit*
- FFA Sheep
- FFA Swine
- FFA & 4-H Dairy Cattle
- FFA & 4-H Dairy Goats
- 4-H Beef
- 4-H Horse
- 4-H Meat Goat
- 4-H Poultry*
- 4-H Rabbit
- 4-H Sheep
- 4-H Swine
For more information about this year's special show, including how to enter, click here.
