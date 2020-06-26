x
Guidelines released for 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show

The Iowa State Fairgrounds is still planning to hold the Aug. 6-22 event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although this year's Iowa State Fair has been postponed, the Iowa State Fairgrounds will still host one of the state's major events.

Organizers announced guidelines for the 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show, including: 

  • Strongly encouraging volunteers, participating and families to use face coverings and practice social distancing
  • Certain seating areas may be blocked off in order to space six feet apart
  • Lines will be eliminated "where possible", with six-feet distancing signage or visual cues provided
  • Encouraging frequent hand washing with soap, with hand sanitation stations placed throughout barns and show arenas
  • Crews will clean and sanitize frequently-touched suraces during setup and through the event

Leaders said it will provide a chance for Iowa 4-H and FFA participants to share what they've worked on, in the spirit of the Iowa State Fair.

The entry deadline is July 10, with the show running Aug. 6-22.

Below is a list of what will be exhibited this year: 

  • FFA Beef
  • FFA Horse
  • FFA Meat Goat
  • FFA Poultry*
  • FFA Rabbit*
  • FFA Sheep
  • FFA Swine
  • FFA & 4-H Dairy Cattle
  • FFA & 4-H Dairy Goats
  • 4-H Beef
  • 4-H Horse
  • 4-H Meat Goat
  • 4-H Poultry*
  • 4-H Rabbit
  • 4-H Sheep
  • 4-H Swine

For more information about this year's special show, including how to enter, click here.

