Guidelines released for 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show

The Iowa State Fairgrounds is still planning to hold the Aug. 6-22 event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although this year's Iowa State Fair has been postponed, the Iowa State Fairgrounds will still host one of the state's major events.

Organizers announced guidelines for the 2020 Iowa 4-H and FFA Livestock Show, including:

Strongly encouraging volunteers, participating and families to use face coverings and practice social distancing

Certain seating areas may be blocked off in order to space six feet apart

Lines will be eliminated "where possible", with six-feet distancing signage or visual cues provided

Encouraging frequent hand washing with soap, with hand sanitation stations placed throughout barns and show arenas

Crews will clean and sanitize frequently-touched suraces during setup and through the event

Leaders said it will provide a chance for Iowa 4-H and FFA participants to share what they've worked on, in the spirit of the Iowa State Fair.

The entry deadline is July 10, with the show running Aug. 6-22.

Below is a list of what will be exhibited this year:

FFA Beef

FFA Horse

FFA Meat Goat

FFA Poultry*

FFA Rabbit*

FFA Sheep

FFA Swine

FFA & 4-H Dairy Cattle

FFA & 4-H Dairy Goats

4-H Beef

4-H Horse

4-H Meat Goat

4-H Poultry*

4-H Rabbit

4-H Sheep

4-H Swine

For more information about this year's special show, including how to enter, click here.