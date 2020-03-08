x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

IMT Des Moines Marathon cancels in-person running of 2020 event

The ongoing pandemic and recent City of Des Moines proclamation on large events contributed to the decision, organizers wrote.

DES MOINES, Iowa — NOTE: The above video originally aired in October 2019

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the in-person running of the 2020 IMT Des Moines Marathon, organizers announced Monday.

"The IMT Des Moines Marathon appreciates the support, patience, and understanding from all of our participants," a Facebook post reads.

There is a virtual option that runners can do in lieu of this race. Athletes can participate in October by downloading the IMT DMM app and registering. More information can be found on their website

A recent City of Des Moines proclamation limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people or less. The 2020 marathon was scheduled for Oct. 17 & 18.
IMT Des Moines Marathon
The safety of our participants is our top priority. In coordinatio... n with our local partners IMT Insurance, Principal, Bankers Trust, MercyOne, and Special Olympics Iowa we have decided it is in everyone's best interests to cancel in-person racing associated with the IMT Des Moines Marathon, Oct.
Facebook

RELATED: 11-year-old breaks Guinness World Record at IMT Des Moines Marathon