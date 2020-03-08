IMT Des Moines Marathon cancels in-person running of 2020 event

The ongoing pandemic and recent City of Des Moines proclamation on large events contributed to the decision, organizers wrote.

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the in-person running of the 2020 IMT Des Moines Marathon, organizers announced Monday.

"The IMT Des Moines Marathon appreciates the support, patience, and understanding from all of our participants," a Facebook post reads.

There is a virtual option that runners can do in lieu of this race. Athletes can participate in October by downloading the IMT DMM app and registering. More information can be found on their website.

A recent City of Des Moines proclamation limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people or less. The 2020 marathon was scheduled for Oct. 17 & 18.