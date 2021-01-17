Weddings are looking up in 2021

Wedding venues are hoping Covid-19 vaccinations will marriages get back on track in 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following a difficult year for weddings in 2020, venues and bridal shops have hope for a better 2021.

With vaccines starting to make their way around the country, the hope is that this year all the couples who were forced to postpone their special day will finally be able to have it.

Dakota Powell, manager of Skeffington's on the southside of Des Moines, said they will still continue to be as safe as possible, in the hopes that wedding business will start to thrive again.

"Anytime something gets tried on, anytime somebody tries something on we get it sanitized through our dry cleaners," said Powell "we require masks in our stores, we try to social distance our dressing rooms and try to take every precaution that we can as a business, sanitizing everything just so our customers can feel safe when they come in store for their wedding."

Kristen Kelly, an Omaha resident, said the process of getting married in 2021 still comes with the added stress, but she hopes vaccines can make it possible.