Activist groups upset over 'transphobic' campaign ads

"The latest ad focuses on the state's shared principles of faith, freedom hard work and the opportunity to succeed," Kim Reynolds's campaign said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans are putting transgender rights on the ballot this election, although discreetly.

Some candidates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, are directly targeting gender in recent campaign ads.

Director of Policy and Advocacy at OneIowa Keenan Crow — who uses they/them pronouns — said after watching Gov. Reynolds most recent ad where she said "We still know right from wrong, boys from girls," they were upset.

Crow believed that line is where the governor's ad became transphobic.

They said it was unacceptable because it was directed toward transgender kids.

"The group we're talking about here is a group of children already marginalized, children who are struggling," Crow said.

Local 5 reached out to the governor's campaign for comment on this topic.

A spokesperson with Reynolds' campaign shared the following statement:

"The latest ad focuses on the state’s shared principles of faith, freedom, hard work, and the opportunity to succeed. It also spotlights that, unlike Washington DC, Iowa gets things done. Whether it’s protecting girls’ sports for girls, passing historic tax cuts, or bucking most of the country by keeping kids in school and businesses open during the pandemic, Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Republicans lead with common sense."

Mark Stringer, the director of ACLU of Iowa, said his organization did not agree with both the governor's ad and Bird's, which targets transgender Iowans.

"We are going to get engaged when we see powerful people targeting vulnerable Iowans," Stringer said.

He said the ACLU of Iowa does not care about either candidate's party affiliation and only wanted to speak out because they feared the ads were dangerous.

"These kinds of messages that are targeting them have an impact on a population that is susceptible to mental distress and self harm," Stringer said.

Crow said their biggest concern with these ads is what they will foreshadow for the upcoming legislative session.