2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards open applications

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa businesses, systems and people alike are now able to apply for the 2023 Healthiest State Annual Awards.

Winners will be given money to give to their choice of health and wellness project meant to benefit others, including employees, students or other citizens.

“Making sure every Iowan has the tools they need to live their healthiest life takes the work of inspiring individuals, communities, and organizations statewide," said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative, in a statement. "The Annual Awards highlight and celebrate those engaged in creating opportunities to improve the physical, social and mental health of Iowans."

The award categories include:

Early Care Workplace

Education

Health Care

Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark

Individual

Health Care

Out-of-School Programs

Workplace

Youth

Applications are due 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Winners will be announced in February at either the Workplace Wellbeing Conference or at the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! Summit.

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Iowa Department of Public Health, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, Malvern Bank and Iowa Medical Society support the awards.