Local 5 receives 5 nominations for 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

The 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Gala is Saturday, Oct. 14 in Bloomington, Minn.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been nominated for five 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards covering news and weather categories the past year.

The 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Gala is Saturday, Oct. 14 in Bloomington, Minn.

Below is a list of the station's nominees:

Education/Schools — News

“Proud Little Leaders”

  • Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
  • Don Schmith, Photojournalist

Weather — News

“Madison County Strong/One Year Later”

  • Dave Downey, Producer/Reporter
  • Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor

Sports Story — News

“JJ & Willy’s Friendship Gameplan”

  • Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
  • Don Schmith, Photojournalist

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion — Long Form Content

“More to the Story: Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt”

  • Stephanie Angleson, Anchor
  • Eva Andersen, Producer
  • Mitchell Yehl, Photojournalist
  • Zach Sommers, Producer

Talent — Anchor — News

“Chenue Her Composite”

  • Chenue Her, Anchor

