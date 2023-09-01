Local 5 receives 5 nominations for 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has been nominated for five 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards covering news and weather categories the past year.
The 2023 Upper Midwest Emmy Gala is Saturday, Oct. 14 in Bloomington, Minn.
Below is a list of the station's nominees:
Education/Schools — News
- Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
- Don Schmith, Photojournalist
Weather — News
- Dave Downey, Producer/Reporter
- Don Schmith, Photographer/Editor
Sports Story — News
- Chenue Her, Reporter/Writer/Editor
- Don Schmith, Photojournalist
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion — Long Form Content
- Stephanie Angleson, Anchor
- Eva Andersen, Producer
- Mitchell Yehl, Photojournalist
- Zach Sommers, Producer
Talent — Anchor — News
“Chenue Her Composite”
- Chenue Her, Anchor