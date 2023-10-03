NASCAR drivers react to 2024 Iowa Speedway announcement

NEWTON, Iowa — The NASCAR Cup Series will bring some of the nation's best racers to the Iowa Speedway in June 2024.
It's the first time the Cup Series will race in Iowa, though Newton has previously hosted INDYCAR, Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series events.
NASCAR officials said ticket information will be available "in the near future," but fans can make a $25 deposit in order to receive priority access before the general public.
Here's how NASCAR drivers are reacting to the news.
"LETS GOOOOO LOVE THIS PLACE," the Xfinity driver tweeted. And apart from that, lots of corn love for the Iowa Speedway.
