NASCAR drivers react to 2024 Iowa Speedway announcement

It's not just the fans excited about the big race coming to Iowa.

NEWTON, Iowa — The NASCAR Cup Series will bring some of the nation's best racers to the Iowa Speedway in June 2024.

It's the first time the Cup Series will race in Iowa, though Newton has previously hosted INDYCAR, Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series events.



NASCAR officials said ticket information will be available "in the near future," but fans can make a $25 deposit in order to receive priority access before the general public.

Here's how NASCAR drivers are reacting to the news.

"LETS GOOOOO LOVE THIS PLACE," the Xfinity driver tweeted. And apart from that, lots of corn love for the Iowa Speedway.

Happy birthday to me https://t.co/jTp2XfGCkl — Stefan Parsons (@StefanParsons_) October 3, 2023

My absolute favorite track!!! So pumped for @iowaspeedway! https://t.co/opsTtyudUx — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) October 3, 2023

I’m so excited that the Cup Series is going to @iowaspeedway and the @NASCAR_Xfinity is going back!! Planning on doing double duty one way or the other!! https://t.co/KYoZwKpHUs — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) October 3, 2023