DMPD: Hit-and-run crash impacts traffic at 2nd Street and Locust Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least one person is injured following what officials are calling a hit-and-run Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police.
Police and fire department crews responded to the scene at 2nd Avenue and Locust Street shortly before 5 p.m., where at least one person is injured.
Temporary traffics delays will likely impact the area.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube