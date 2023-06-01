DMPD: Hit-and-run crash impacts traffic at 2nd Street and Locust Avenue

Des Moines police say the crash might temporarily impact traffic in the area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — At least one person is injured following what officials are calling a hit-and-run Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police.

Police and fire department crews responded to the scene at 2nd Avenue and Locust Street shortly before 5 p.m., where at least one person is injured.

Temporary traffics delays will likely impact the area.

