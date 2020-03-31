3-car crash in Des Moines leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The intersection is now clear.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE 8:15 PM:

The 56-year-old female injured in this crash has died.

She was a passenger in a vehicle operated by her 45-year-old husband. He remains hospitalized at this time.

Original Story:

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after involved in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police responded to the crash at SW 9th and McKinley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers found three vehicles had crashed.

Two people, a 56-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were taken to hospitals to treat their serious injuries. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.