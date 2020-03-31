3-car crash in Des Moines leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE 8:15 PM:
The 56-year-old female injured in this crash has died.
She was a passenger in a vehicle operated by her 45-year-old husband. He remains hospitalized at this time.
Original Story:
Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after involved in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.
Des Moines Police responded to the crash at SW 9th and McKinley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers found three vehicles had crashed.
Two people, a 56-year-old woman and 45-year-old man were taken to hospitals to treat their serious injuries. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic in the area will experience significant delays for about two hours.