3-car crash in Des Moines sends 2 people to the hospital

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after involved in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police responded to the crash at SW 9th and McKinley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers found three vehicles had crashed. 

Two people, a 56-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were taken to hospitals to treat their serious injuries. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash. 

Traffic in the area will experience significant delays for about two hours. 