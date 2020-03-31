3-car crash in Des Moines sends 2 people to the hospital

Significant traffic delays are expected in the area.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after involved in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police responded to the crash at SW 9th and McKinley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. When they arrived, officers found three vehicles had crashed.

Two people, a 56-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were taken to hospitals to treat their serious injuries. Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.